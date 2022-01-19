As daily infections reach over 65,000, US citizens warned to avoid visiting Israel

Two travelers at Ben-Gurion Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Flash90)

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel warning on Wednesday, urging Americans not to visit Israel due to the new, record-breaking number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The CDC has included Israel in the highest COVID-19 level in its travel recommendations – level 4.

“Avoid traveling to Israel. If you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling,” the CDC stated in the warning.

“Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants. Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Israel, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.”

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported Tuesday a new high of 65,259 daily cases, which adds up to a total of 1,792,137 Israelis who have been infected since the start of the pandemic. The death toll in the country has reached 8,318.