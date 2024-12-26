As Israel negotiates possible withdrawal, defense chief vows IDF will retain ‘security control’

Israel reportedly in talks with Hamas for a staggered withdrawal from large parts of the Gaza Strip – but Defense Minister Israel Katz insists IDF will retain security control of the enclave.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF will retain security control over the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged Wednesday, even as Israel’s negotiating team has been in talks with Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage deal which would include a withdrawal from most of the coastal enclave.

Prior to the departure of the Israeli delegation from Doha this week, negotiators discussed the current proposal on the table for a three-stage ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages in exchange for the freeing of hundreds of jailed Palestinian terrorists.

As part of the proposed ceasefire agreement, Israel would withdraw from large swaths of the Gaza Strip, though Jerusalem has insisted the IDF remain in control over several key strategic areas, including the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border, the Netzarim Corridor separating northern and southern Gaza, and a buffer zone running parallel to the Israeli border.

During a visit to the Philadelphi Corridor Wednesday, Defense Minister Katz insisted that the IDF would retain “security control” in Gaza, without specifying the nature of that control, and whether the Israeli military would cede large portions of the Gaza Strip to either Palestinian control or a foreign Arab peacekeeping force.

“I came to visit Gaza to meet the commanders and soldiers who are doing a great job, displaying bravery, resourcefulness, and determination, while the need to create conditions to free the hostages and ensure Israel’s security is in their sights,” Katz said during his tour of the Philadelphi Corridor, accompanied by Southern Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram.

“Security will remain in the hands of the IDF which will be able to work in every way to remove threats, prevent tunnels, prevent terrorist infrastructure, and prevent terrorists from organizing and attempting to harm the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.”

“We will make sure that what we saw as far as infiltration tunnels, what we saw as far as threats, while we saw this heroic war that destroyed these capabilities – will not return. We will make sure that the security control will be in the hands of the IDF which will be allowed to work in every location to prevent threats.”

Katz compared Israel’s security measures in Gaza to steps taken in Lebanon and Syria, referencing “security areas” and “buffer zones.”

Israel is in the midst of withdrawing from southern Lebanon, in keeping with a 60-day ceasefire deal which went into effect on November 27th.

In Syria, Israel has moved troops into the 96-square-mile demilitarized zone on the Syrian-side of the Golan Heights.

Jerusalem has insisted the move, taken after rebel forces ousted President Bashar Assad on December 8th, is temporary, though Hebrew news reports indicate the military as been instructed to prepare to remain in the DMZ through 2025.