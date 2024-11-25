Attack on Christians for Israel Center in the Netherlands highlights rising tensions

Christians for Israel Center in Nijkerk, Netherlands, after it was vandalized on Nov. 25, 2024. (Twitter Screenshot)

Christians for Israel emphasized that its mission goes beyond supporting Israel, highlighting contributions to Palestinian aid and initiatives fostering cooperation between Arab and Jewish communities in Israel.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Christians for Israel Center in Nijkerk, Netherlands, was the target of an attack on Monday morning, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming pro-Israel rally in Amsterdam.

“We are especially disheartened because this was carried out by other Christians. It’s difficult to comprehend that they don’t see the biblical truth that God is bringing His people back to their land,” said Frank van Oordt, Executive Director of Christians for Israel Netherlands.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion, Justice Now, and Christian Collective — a group claiming to support Palestinians — stormed the building, defacing it with graffiti and creating a hostile environment for staff.

Slogans spray-painted on the facade accused Christians for Israel of “supporting genocide,” being “child murderers,” and being “complicit in events in Gaza.” The attack disrupted daily operations and left staff members shaken.

Police arrived 20 minutes after the attack was reported but took nearly three hours to disperse the demonstrators and restore order. No injuries were reported, but the incident marks the latest in a troubling pattern of hostility. The same building was vandalized similarly during the summer, reportedly by members of the same groups.

“For many years, we’ve donated hundreds of thousands of Euros to organizations that provide assistance to Palestinians. These accusations of complicity in genocide completely ignore the facts,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

The attack comes just days ahead of Christians for Israel’s rally in Amsterdam on Thursday, to show solidarity with the Jewish community.

The event has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, and Christians for Israel said efforts to reach out to critics have been met with hostility.

“We’ve invited them to discuss their concerns, but they’ve refused to engage constructively. Instead, they resort to vandalism and spreading misinformation,” the spokesperson added.

Christians for Israel said the attack reinforced their advocacy work and solidarity with the local Jewish community.

“We will not be deterred by these actions,” van Oordt stated. “This attack only strengthens our resolve to stand up for Israel and ensure that Christians in the Netherlands and around the world understand the biblical truth of Israel’s restoration.”

Close to 30,000 Jews live in the Netherlands.

Monday’s attack comes against the backdrop of rising antisemitism in Europe. On November 7, rioters attacked Israelis and local Jews in Amsterdam following a match between the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax soccer teams.

Video circulating on social media showed rioters carrying Palestinian flags and shouting “Free Palestine” attacking Israeli soccer fans after the game. Ten Israelis were injured. Israel’s national airline, El Al, even received rabbinic authorization to evacuate Israelis during the Sabbath.