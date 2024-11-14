Ben & Jerry’s suing Unilever over ‘silencing’ on Gaza war

Pro-Israeli rally in New York City against Ben & Jerry's, following its decision to boycott parts of Israel. (Shutterstock)

Far-left ice cream company sues after being blocked from demanding end to U.S. military aid to Israel, supporting anti-Israel college protests.

By World Israel News Staff

The legal saga between Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company took a new turn this week, as the ice cream company claimed in a lawsuit that it had been “muzzled” on the Israel-Hamas conflict by Unilever.

In a court filing made on Wednesday, Ben & Jerry’s – known for its left-wing, progressive political stances – said that Unilever had breached an agreement granting the ice cream company the freedom to take public positions on current events.

The ice cream company alleged that Unilever had threatened to dismantle its Board of Directors and sue individual members of the Board, should they make a public statement in the name of the company regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“Ben & Jerry’s has on four occasions attempted to publicly speak out in support of peace and human rights,” read the lawsuit, according to text seen by Reuters. “Unilever has silenced each of these efforts.”

Among the efforts blocked by Unilever were a call for a ceasefire, support for anti-Israel college students protesting across the country, and a demand that the U.S. stop military aid to Israel.

Peter ter Kulve, Unilever’s head of ice cream, reportedly said he was worried about the optics of Ben & Jerry making these statements, considering its previous controversy around preventing its products from being sold in Jude and Samaria.

The previous clash between Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever ended with a settlement, which required Unilever to donate $5 million to causes chosen by Ben & Jerry’s.

But the selections of anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace and the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, were rejected by Unilever.

Specifically, Jewish Voice for Peace was said to be “too critical of the Israeli government,” according to a quote from the lawsuit published by Reuters.

Unilever said in March that it will sell off Ben & Jerry’s by the end of 2025 in order to “simplify” its holdings.