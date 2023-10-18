Biden arrives in Israel, lauds Israeli ‘courage, bravery’

US President says Israel not to blame for hospital explosion, as Netanyahu calls for world to unite in effort to destroy Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Tel Aviv Wednesday, shortly after Biden’s arrival in Israel.

Air Force One touched down just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, with Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog waiting on the tarmac to greet President Biden.

After a brief reception at Ben Gurion International Airport, Netanyahu and Biden drove to Tel Aviv, meeting at the Kempinski Hotel.

The two leaders held a joint press conference before a closed-door meeting.

“The world is looking,” declared Biden. “Israel has a value set like the United States does, and other democracies, and they’re looking to see what we’re going to do.”

The president lauded Israelis for their resolve, saying: “their courage, their commitment, their bravery, is stunning, it’s really stunning. I’m proud to be here.”

“I wanted to be here today for a simple reason, so that everyone knows that the USA stands with Israel.”

Biden blasted the Hamas terrorist organization, saying its massacres in southern Israel on October 7th exceeded the outrages perpetrated by ISIS.

“Hamas committed atrocities that make ISIS look more rational.”

Turning to the massive explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City Tuesday night which killed hundreds, Biden said it appears that a terrorist rocket misfire, not an IDF airstrike, was to blame.

“I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you,” Biden said to Netanyahu. “But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure.”

“The world is looking. Israel has a value set like the United States does and other democracies and they’re looking to see what we’re going to do.”

During his statement at the briefing, Netanyahu compared the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel to both Pearl Harbor Day and 9/11.

“On October 7th, Hamas murdered 1400 Israelis, maybe more. This is in a country of fewer than 10 million people. This would be equivalent to over 50,000 Americans murdered in a single day. That’s 20 9/11s. That is why October 7th is another day that we live in infamy,” Netanyahu said.

“I want to thank you for coming here today and for the unequivocal support you’ve given during these trying times. A support that reflects the overwhelming will of the American people.”

“I’ve seen your support every day and the depth and breadth of cooperation that we have had since the beginning of this war, a level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented in the history of the great alliance between our two nations.”







“We see that support and your steadfast commitment to provide Israel with the tools we need to defend ourselves. We see that support and the clear message you send our enemies not to test our resolve. And in the two American carrier battle groups that you send to the region. To back up those words with action.”

“Above all, Mr. President, the world sees that support and the moral clarity that you have demonstrated from the moment Israel was attacked. You’ve rightly drawn a clear line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. You describe what Hamas did as sheer evil. It is exactly that.”

Netanyahu detailed Hamas atrocities committed on October 7th, and urged world leaders to unite behind the goal of destroying Hamas.

“Hamas murdered children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children. They burned people alive. They raped and murdered women. They beheaded soldiers that they search for the secret hiding places where parents had their children.”

“And just imagine, Mr. President, the fear and the panic of those little children in their last moments as the monsters discovered find out their hiding places. Hamas kidnapped women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors. I know you share outrage on this and I know you share our determination to bring these people back.”