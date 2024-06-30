Biden can only function until 4 PM

President Joe Biden chows down on ice cream at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in New York, as Seth Meyers watches. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The obvious solution is to just shut down the world from 4 PM to 10 AM.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

A lot of jobs are from 9 to 5 PM. And plenty of people have checked out an hour before they leave work.

President of the United States isn’t really a 9 to 5 job. But under Biden, it apparently is because he can’t work evenings or nights.

4 P.M. is his limit.

This might be a problem in the event of a war or something that doesn’t start on schedule.

The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear. From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours. Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

Do we have a backup president who can work evenings? And who isn’t named Kamala?

I’m not even going to make the obvious ‘sundowning’ jokes but these are increasingly public admissions that Biden isn’t capable of doing the job.

We’ve seen Biden appearing to fall asleep in public, only to be told that this is how he concentrates.

And when he says stupid and crazy things, it’s because he’s stuttering.

We’ve seen ‘lids’ being called in the early afternoon. Now we’re told that Biden can’t properly function on the road or outside a 10 – 4 PM slot which would not be a problem if he were say a CNN morning news anchor.

The obvious solution is to just shut down the world from 4 PM to 10 AM so nothing can happen in those times.