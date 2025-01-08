Biden pulls military aid from Israel to boost Hezbollah-infiltrated Lebanese Forces

While the dollar amounts may seem modest, the timing of these last-minute moves by the administration has raised eyebrows in Washington.

By Jewish Breaking News

The Biden administration is pulling over $100 million in military support from Israel and Egypt to pump up Lebanon’s armed forces.

A State Department memo obtained by the Associated Press reveals the White House quietly notified Congress on January 3 of its plans to divert $95 million in Egyptian military assistance and $7.5 million earmarked for Israel to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

It’s a move the administration claims will help cement a shaky ceasefire deal hammered out last November between Hezbollah and Israel.

“U.S. security assistance to the LAF increases its capacity as the country’s only legitimate military force and defender of Lebanon’s territorial integrity, enables the LAF to prevent potential destabilization from ISIS and other terrorist groups, and enables the LAF to provide security both for the Lebanese people and for U.S. personnel,” the State Department’s memorandum reads.

Under the terms of the 60-day ceasefire agreement, the IDF will gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon while Hezbollah forces pull back and dismantle their terror infrastructure in the region.

In the interim, the LAF is to deploy roughly 6,000 troops to the area south of the Litani River.

However, intelligence reports revealing Hezbollah’s lingering presence and the LAF’s failure to deploy adequate forces have prompted Israel to reconsider its withdrawal plans.

While the dollar amounts may seem modest, the timing of these last-minute moves by the administration has raised eyebrows in Washington.

Critics have long warned that Hezbollah’s tentacles reach deep into Lebanon’s military ranks. Reports have been surfacing that some LAF commanders are providing intelligence to Hezbollah.

That doesn’t seem to bother Biden’s State Department, who insist the LAF serves as a “counterweight” to the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

“U.S. support to the LAF reinforces the LAF as an important institutional counterweight to Hezbollah, which receives weapons, training, and financial support from Iran.

“The LAF continues to be an independent, non-sectarian institution in Lebanon and is respected across all sectors.”

With Hezbollah’s influence looming large and tensions still simmering, Biden seems intent on undermining Israel’s security until his final day in office.