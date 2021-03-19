Did Biden just call Kamala Harris the President of the United States?

During a speech on coronavirus vaccinations, Biden calls his vice president ‘President Harris’

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden made a noticeable slip in a speech he gave Thursday at the White House, calling his second-in-command “President Harris.”

In a speech giving an update on the status of coronavirus vaccinations in America, Biden mistakenly said Vice President Kamala Harris was in charge.

“When President Harris and I took …” Biden said, pausing for a split-second as he said it and seemed to realize something came out wrong, but then quickly continue his sentence with “… a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vax each shot, was like administering a dose of hope.”

Biden said that his administration was ahead of his promised goal of giving 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the first 100 days and would reach that mark on Friday, his 58th day in office. The president said that 65% of Americans aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

It’s not the first time Biden has said Harris is the president. During a speech in December about getting vaccinated, he also called Harris the “president-elect,” saying: “I took it [a coronavirus shot] to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity called it “yet another big embarrassing blunder” by Biden.

“Someone might want just want to remind Joe that he’s the president now,” Hannity quipped. “Somebody might want to whisper that in his ear before he goes out publicly again.”

“Maybe it was just a moment of honesty,” Hannity added. “After all, Kamala Harrs – she’s taken all the solo calls with world leaders and she’s holding weekly meetings with the secretary of state. I guess maybe this could possibly be the Harris administration after all.”

Taking a more serious tone, Sky News host Cory Bernardi opined that Biden’s referral to Harris as “President Harris” should “fill us all with dread.”

In September, during a video conference, Harris also had a slip of the tongue, referring to herself as commander-in-chief when she said, “a Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States.” But she then straightened it out by continuing to say: “The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners.”

Commentators like Hannity have alleged that Biden is suffering from cognitive decline, and former president Donald Trump constantly referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”