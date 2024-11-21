Civilian scholar killed during unauthorized Lebanon visit with IDF

Israeli researcher Ze'ev "Jabo" Ehrlich seen in IDF uniform before entering into southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, November 20, 2024. He was killed in a Hezbollah attack a few hours later in southern Lebanon. (Flash90/Chaim Goldberg)

Ze’ev “Jabo” Erlich, 71, was a prominent researcher of Israeli geography and legendary Judea and Samaria tour guide.

By World Israel News Staff

A 71-year-old Israeli civilian was killed by Hezbollah gunfire in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, after he entered the combat zone alongside an IDF unit, without official authorization from the army to do so.

Ze’ev “Jabo” Hanoch Erlich, a prominent researcher and scholar of Israeli geography, accompanied a Golani Brigade unit to an ancient archaeological site near Tyre.

Hebrew-language media reported that Erlich did not receive the necessary permission from the army to enter southern Lebanon as a civilian.

Despite not being an active-duty soldier, Erlich was apparently provided a gun, helmet, and military uniform.

According to Channel 12 News, Erlich was shot dead by Hezbollah terrorists at the Shrine of the Prophet Shimon in the village of Shama.

A Golani Brigade soldier, whose name has not been made public, was also killed in the incident.

Golani Brigade Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Yoav Yarom, ,a close friend of Erlich, was reported to have been seriously wounded.

Preliminary findings from an ongoing military investigation indicated that Erlich likely visited Lebanon on several prior occasions in recent weeks, alongside IDF troops.

Although Erlich entered Lebanon without the proper authorization and not as a soldier, the army made the unusual decision to posthumously recognize him as a fallen soldier.

That makes Erlich, at 71, the oldest soldier to be killed in battle since the October 7th war began, and possibly the oldest in Israeli history.

In order for a civilian to embed with IDF troops and tour southern Lebanon, IDF senior officials, such as regional commanders, must grant specific permission for their entry.

That permission is typically reserved for members of the Knesset, foreign dignitaries, and journalists.

Erlich, who was one of the founders of the Jewish community of Ofra in Samaria, is survived by his wife and six children.

“It’s hard to fathom the immense tragedy of losing our dear friend Ze’ev ‘Jabo’ Erlich. Jabo was one of the founding figures in the field of tour guiding and the study of Judea and Samaria. Our generation followed his lead, hanging on his every word,” Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and a friend of Erlich, told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

“For years, he guided and researched with unparalleled curiosity, exploring every nook and cranny and investigating every archaeological site. Few people had such a profound passion for the land and loved it as deeply as he did. To me, Jabo was also a dear friend and a mentor from whom I learned so much over the years. I will miss him deeply. We will do our best to follow in the footsteps of the giant he was.”