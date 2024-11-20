WATCH: Hezbollah rocket destroys kindergarten in Akko November 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-rocket-destroys-kindergarten-in-acre/ Email Print Moments before children were set to enjoy their midday recess, Hezbollah rockets struck the school playground, obliterating everything in the yard but, fortunately, causing no bodily harm to anyone in the school.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-20-at-22.01.25_3704d029.mp4On world children’s day a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon hit a playground in Acre, northern Israel. No physical injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/CMydJPJJpl— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 20, 2024In the last Hezbollah barrage, a rocket had a direct hit on a kindergarten in Acre. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gUKLWU8wQf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 20, 2024⚠️Recorded sirensFootage shows damage caused to northern Israel’s Acre from Hezbollah rockets@uriya_keshet Credit: 27A pic.twitter.com/U1AIDdmqR7— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 20, 2024 AkkoHezbollahkindergarten