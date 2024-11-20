Search

WATCH: Hezbollah rocket destroys kindergarten in Akko

Moments before children were set to enjoy their midday recess, Hezbollah rockets struck the school playground, obliterating everything in the yard but, fortunately, causing no bodily harm to anyone in the school.

