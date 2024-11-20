WATCH: Hezbollah rocket destroys kindergarten in Akko

Moments before children were set to enjoy their midday recess, Hezbollah rockets struck the school playground, obliterating everything in the yard but, fortunately, causing no bodily harm to anyone in the school.

On world children’s day a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon hit a playground in Acre, northern Israel. No physical injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/CMydJPJJpl — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 20, 2024

In the last Hezbollah barrage, a rocket had a direct hit on a kindergarten in Acre. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gUKLWU8wQf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 20, 2024