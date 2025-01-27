‘Clearly terror’ – IDF soldier nearly stabbed in Beersheba attack

“His entire body is covered in bruises, and he has numerous cuts, including to his clothing, from the knife attack,” says soldier’s family.



By World Israel News Staff

The family of an Israeli soldier attacked by Arabs is speaking out, claiming that the police are downplaying the seriousness of the incident.

Nathan, 21, whose last name was withheld in Hebrew-language media reports, required medical attention after being beaten by two Arab men last week in the southern city of Beersheba.

The soldier’s family told Hebrew-language outlet Walla that Nathan works as a courier for a food delivery service during his time off from the army.

He was wearing his IDF uniform, en route to a customer, when suddenly a car attempted to run his motorcycle off the road.

“Two Arab guys approached him in a white Hyundai and started shouting at him – ‘Soldier, are you cold?’ “Oh, you dog,'” his parents told Walla.

The men drove dangerously close to Nathan’s motorcycle, forcing Nathan to pull over on the side of the road. The men then exited the vehicle and began beating him.

According to his parents, Nathan saw one of the men retrieve a knife from his pocket, so he put on his helmet in the hopes it would protect him.

The perpetrators “were trying to stab him, but he pushed them away,” his parents said.

“His entire body is covered in bruises, and he has numerous cuts, including to his clothing, from the knife attack.”

A video provided by the family to Walla showed Nathan’s military jacket damaged by several deep slashes.

After others attempted to intervene and the police were called, the attackers fled.

According to Nathan’s family, the police are categorizing the attack as a “road rage” incident.

“It is clear to all of us that this is nationalistic incident,” his family said, using a common Hebrew term to describe politically motivated terror attacks by Arabs against Israelis.

“Today he was the victim, but tomorrow it could be another soldier.”