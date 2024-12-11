Coalition defeats opposition’s proposal for probe into October 7 failures

Benjamin Netanyahu stated at a press conference that ‘many citizens’ were opposed to the investigation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Israeli government defeated a symbolic proposal put forward by the opposition to establish a National Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 massacre.

The measure was proposed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at a press conference that “many citizens were opposed” to the investigation.

MK Pnina Tameno-Shete (National Unity) wrote the “agenda proposal,” a motion that allows Knesset members to suggest ideas to the plenum. It is not a piece of legislation and has mainly symbolic value.

This development comes as Likud MK Ariel Kallner is working on an alternative commission of inquiry, with members set to be appointed equally by both the coalition and the opposition.

If the motion had passed, more time would have been granted to debate its merits.

MK Benny Gantz (National Unity), who presented the proposal, accused the government of striking it down to avoid taking responsibility for the failures that led to the massacre.

Gantz said, “Our people are not foolish; they understand exactly what you’re trying to do. It won’t work. We see through your actions. We see the hypocrisy and the transparent attempt to undermine trust in an institution that you all once praised.”

A National Commission of Inquiry is the highest level of investigation and works independently of the political echelon.

The Chief Justice appoints members of the National Commission of Inquiry, who are empowered to subpoena witnesses and conduct inquiries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court of Justice heard arguments in a petition filed by The Zulat Institute, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), a group of 86 former Members of Knesset, and others, calling on the government to establish the inquiry.

The attorney general argued that the government must agree to discuss the issue, noting that an investigation would be impaired if too much time passes.