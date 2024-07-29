‘Couped’ senile president proposes to ‘coup’ Supreme Court

Imagine the reaction if in the wake of lefty court decisions, Republicans had proposed term limits for justices.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

I don’t know what the deal to get Biden to drop out of the race was, beyond just screaming in his face “SIGN IT OLD MAN OR HUNTER WILL ROT IN PRISON” but it should have really included a Supreme Court appointment.

In lieu of that, Biden has a modest proposal for gutting the court because he doesn’t like its politics.

Or, as the official White House press release puts it, “In recent years, the Supreme Court has overturned long-established legal precedents protecting fundamental rights. This Court has gutted civil rights protections, taken away a woman’s right to choose, and now granted Presidents broad immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in office.”

That’s a roundabout way of saying decisions lefties don’t like.

I can already see the 300-point type ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW headlines.

But, as always, it’s different when Team Right Side of History does it.

The Constitution however does not provide for political opposition to the Supreme Court as a legitimate reason to eliminate checks and balances.

Understandably, Biden is feeling a bit sore since he just got ‘couped’ and would like to ‘coup’ someone else, but maybe he might consider trying Venezuela, Iran, or someone who actually deserves it instead of staging his own insurrection against the Constitution.

Or maybe he’s still hoping for a retirement appointment to the Supreme Court.