‘Declare Qatar an enemy state’: Bennett challenges Netanyahu ahead of UN speech

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett is challenging Benjamin Netanyahu to use one of the world’s biggest diplomatic stages to formally declare Qatar an enemy state, accusing Doha of supporting Hamas and contributing to the conditions that led to October 7.

Bennett said he will deliver a “Qatar File” to the UN secretary-general and Security Council ambassadors containing what he describes as evidence of Doha’s alleged involvement in the massacre. He also demanded that Qatar be pushed out of any role in Gaza, warning that Hamas is using the time to rearm. Qatar has repeatedly rejected allegations that it financed Hamas, saying its Gaza aid was coordinated with Israel and the US.

Putting aside their election rivalry, Bennett appealed directly to Netanyahu: “Declare Qatar an enemy state, drive them out of Gaza, and defeat Hamas.”