Defense Secretary: US will help Israel ‘eradicate radical enemies’

Secretary of State Pete Hegseth and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders /Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)

Netanyahu praised Trump’s “peace through strength” doctrine, saying that Israel shares the same perspective on maintaining a powerful military in order to ensure reginal stability.



By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth met at the Pentagon on Wednesday, with the two men stressing the importance of military cooperation between Israel and the United States.

“We’re honored to stand alongside you and stare down many of the same threats that you do, and under President Trump’s leadership, just like you, we are totally committed to achieving peace through strength,” Hegseth told Netanyahu, according to a summary of the meeting published by the Department of Defense.

“We are going to continue to grow our defense industrial base,” Hegseth continued, adding that he had been to Israel numerous times and understands the threats facing the Jewish State.

The secretary of defense referenced previous weapons shipments that were delayed by the Biden administration, pledging that Washington would now provide Israel with advanced arms needed for a decisive victory over its enemies.

Some of those munitions include 2,000 pound bombs, which Israel had paid for but were not delivered during Biden’s tenure.

“We’ve supplied munitions that were previously not supplied [and] that are useful in eradicating radical enemies, and we are committed to continuing to do so,” Hegseth said.

“Destroying Hamas’s capabilities in Gaza, Hezbollah’s capabilities in the north, damaging the Houthi infrastructure in Yemen and things that are of great importance to America,” he added.

“The only way to get peace, and enduring peace, is by being very, very strong,” he said. “And with our alliance and your support, including the decision … of supplying Israel the much-needed tools for our defense, we are a lot stronger than we’ve ever been.”