Katz hints to US Secretary of Defense Hegseth about military action against Iran in ‘upcoming months’

On January 10, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a discussion to assess the Israeli military’s readiness for a potential third strike on Iran.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a letter congratulating the new U.S. Secretary of Defense, Peter Hegseth, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz hinted at potential military action against Iran “in the upcoming months.”

Katz wrote, “The upcoming months present us with challenges that require military readiness and opportunities that allow us to further our strategic goals. I am confident that together we can succeed, creating long-term stability and a better future for the region.”

Katz also recently remarked that Israel is at a high level of preparedness to strike Iranian military targets, particularly its nuclear facilities—an assessment echoed by U.S. officials.

He continued, “The defense alliance between our nations is marked by shared goals and values of peace, security, and prosperity. The longstanding commitment and support of the United States to Israel’s security and its qualitative military edge is of great value.”

Katz and others observed that Israel’s counterattack against Iran on October 26 revealed the vulnerability of Iran’s strategic sites and demonstrated the precision of the Israeli Air Force in hitting sensitive targets.

After meeting with Donald Trump on November 10, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly came away with the impression that the president-elect would support an Israeli Air Force strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities or potentially authorize a U.S. strike, according to Axios, citing unnamed sources.

When asked by reporters after the meeting about the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran, Trump responded, “It’s a military strategy, and I’m not answering a question on our military strategy. Only a stupid person would answer.”