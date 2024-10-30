DHS personnel believed China tried to recruit Gov. Walz

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz attends the rally in Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA on August 6, 2024 as he was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris as running mate. (Shutterstock)

Is it possible to have a VP candidate under DHS scrutiny without it being reported?

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

This is bad.

Whatever anyone’s politics may be, a VP candidate suspected of being recruited by an enemy nation is a major red flag situation.

There have been plenty of questions raised about Gov. Tim Walz’s extensive ties to Communist China including in the Freedom Center Investigates report ‘Tim Walz’s 30-Year Relationship With China documenting the fact that Walz had decades of ties to Chinese operatives and front groups from his days teaching in China to his time as governor.

But those concerns were not just coming from journalists, but from deep inside the Department of Homeland Security.

The House Oversight Committee and Rep. James Comer have released leaked DHS material from whistleblowers showing that personnel inside the national security community were worried about the rise of Walz coming as part of Chinese Communist tradecraft.

According to the Comer letter, “officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz.”

There are certainly precedents. Bernie Sanders’ wife was under FBI investigation while he was running for president. And the Biden-Harris administration has been full of people who set off all sorts of red flags.

Walz was vetted by Obama’s former Attorney General Eric Holder and Kamala’s brother-in-law Tony West.

Were they aware of Walz’s ties to China and the red flags they raised? Or did they not care?

“This feeds into what PRC has been doing here with him” is a line that should keep anyone up at night.