Dutch authorities ignored multiple warnings of attacks against Israelis

There was an initial warning at 7:00pm Thursday evening that an anti-Israel activist known as Appa was planning a violent demonstration.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following a football match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday evening, Israelis were violently attacked.

At least ten were severely injured, and three are missing following the attack by an anti-Israel mob.

The Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism revealed on Friday that Dutch Authorities ignored three separate warnings of the terror attack against Israelis in Amsterdam.

The Ministry reported the control center for combatting antisemitism received an initial warning at 7:00pm that an anti-Israel activist known as Appa was planning a violent demonstration.

A second warning involved a threat against a football fan who is an Israeli Border Police officer.

The third warning was of anti-Israel radicals planning to go to the Leonardo Hotel, where the Israelis were staying.

The Ministry forwarded the alerts to Israel’s security agency (Shin Bet) and the Prime Minister’s Office and then contacted Dutch authorities.

The Diaspora Ministry was told that the local Dutch authorities had received the message of the potential attack.

“Unfortunately, the local forces failed in their mission of protecting the citizens of Israel who are football (soccer) fans,” The Diaspora Affairs Ministry stated.

“As of 3:30am, we have transmitted additional information from the networks, which are assisting the security forces in compiling an up-to-date picture of the situation.”

At 9:00am, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and National Security Council gave instructions to Israelis in Amsterdam following the progrom.

After the incident, Israelis were instructed to shelter in place as the mob sought to attack Israelis at the hotel where they were staying.

Footage shows Israelis being beaten, chased with knives and nearly being run over by speeding vehicles.

According to Israeli sources, there has been at least one attempted kidnapping.

The Israeli embassy is working to ensure the Israelis are in a safe location.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent two rescue planes to along with medical teams.