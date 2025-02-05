EU rejects Trump’s postwar plan, says Gaza ‘an integral part of a Palestinian state’

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy during a welcome ceremony at the Knesset in Jerusalem, May 23, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An EU spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment to two-state solution as a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The European Union has firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for post-war Gaza, emphasizing that it views Gaza as an integral part of a future Palestinian state.

An EU spokesperson reaffirmed its commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state as a resolution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The EU’s statement was a response to Trump’s announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the event, Trump declared that the U.S. would permanently relocate the entire population of the Gaza Strip to other countries, assume control of the territory, and redevelop it into a luxury coastal destination akin to a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

Several high-profile Israeli lawmakers, from both the Coalition and the Opposition, praised Trump’s plan. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) described it as the “dawn of a new day.”

“This is what happens when two brave leaders meet,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev, also of the ruling Likud party.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) expressed optimism about the proposal, saying it was important to “consider out-of-the-box ideas.”

“Gaza in its previous form has no future. Another solution must be found – and that’s what President Trump is trying to do,” said Sa’ar.

A number of European governments, including Germany, France, Britain, and Spain, voiced strong opposition to Trump’s plan.

“The displacement of the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not only be unacceptable and a violation of international law,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, “but it would also lead to new suffering and new hatred.”

British Foreign Minister David Lammy reiterated London’s support for a two-state solution. “We must see Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank.”

France’s foreign ministry echoed Lammy’s remarks, stating that Paris will “continue to advocate for the implementation of the two-state solution, the only framework that can ensure lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”