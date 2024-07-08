Families of hostages warn prisoner exchange deal will leave majority of captives in Gaza

Family members of some of the hostages urged the government not to agree to the current hostage and prisoner exchange deal on the table because it would leave their loved ones in Gaza and undermine Israel’s security.

Many of the hostage family members who spoke out said their loved ones are not covered by the current hostage deal on the table, which in its first phase will release female, elderly, and ill hostages but no other male captives, including soldiers.

At a press conference Monday held by the Tikva Forum, Zvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor and founder of the Tikva, said, “Such a deal buries my son there and will leave him behind, along with dozens of other hostages.”

He added, “Such a deal will endanger the State of Israel’s security and bring the next massacre.”

Eliya Abutbul, the brother-in-law of Eitan Mor, added, “After nine months, it is time to change tactics. It’s time to think in another fashion about how to bring the hostages home. If this way is not working, then it obviously needs a change.”

Talik Gvili, mother of Ran Gvili, a Yasam patrol sergeant who was killed fighting terrorists on October 7th and whose body is being held in Gaza, also criticized the hostage deal, which would release the bodies of soldiers in the last phase.

Talik Gvili said, “We oppose this deal because if it takes place, they will construct a building on top of my son’s body on a Gaza street.”

Boaz Miran, whose brother Omri is a hostage, said, “We oppose [this] deal because it will leave most of the hostages inside [Gaza], including my brother. The best deal is defeating Hamas and increasing the pressure, which will bring about the release of all of the hostages.”

The Tikva Forum was founded by relatives of hostages who believe that military pressure and not concessions is the best way to free hostages and preserve Israel’s security.