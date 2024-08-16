Father of hostage says current deal ‘could kill my son’

Mor pointed out male hostages intended for release in later phases of the deal could easily be abandoned.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Tzvika Mor, father of Eitan Mor, a hostage in Gaza, says the current deal being negotiated in Doha could “kill my beloved son.”

He explained that after the hostage release stipulated in the first part of the deal, the male hostages intended for release in later phases of the deal could easily be abandoned as the pause in fighting ends.

He observed,”What reason will the senior Hamas officials have to release the young men in the next stages when they know that as soon as they release these human shields, Israel will immediately eliminate the Hamas leadership?”

He added, “I am desperately worried that this deal could kill my beloved child Eitan, along with the other hostages left behind in Gaza after the first stage.”

Tzvika Mor, is a member of the Tikva forum, a group of hostage families who don’t agree with the concept of freeing the hostages at just any price, but emphasize military victory over Hamas as the most effective way of bringing their loved ones home.

He said, “Only winning this war will free everyone. Only a crushing victory that leads to the disintegration of Hamas will free the 115 hostages from the clutches of the terrorists.”

Mor also called for a cessation of humanitarian aid to Gaza as a way to defeat Hamas and “force it to its knees.”

“We must stay strong and deal with the devil with a strong hand, not with appeasement and weakness. When Hamas recognizes weakness, they will continue to hurt us more and more,” he concluded.

An Israeli delegation headed by Mossad Chief David Barnea that included Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon and Netanyahu’s policy adviser Ophir Falk reported that negotiations are still ongoing.

Hamas refused to send a delegation to the newest round of talks, but Qatari and Egyptian mediators are dealing directly with the terror group.