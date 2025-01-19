Female prison guards demand Palestinian prisoner who raped them be released outside of Israel

Terrorist Mahmoud Atallah, who is scheduled to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages sexually assaulted the Gilboa prison guards.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Female guards at Gilboa Prison appealed to the Supreme Court that a prisoner who raped them be released abroad and not within Israel.

Terrorist Mahmoud Atallah, who is scheduled to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages, was convicted of serious crimes, including the sexual assault of the Gilboa prison guards.

In their appeal, the guards said that the decision to release Atallah within Israel did not take into account the fact that he was a danger to others as well as to the guards themselves.

The female guards said that if Atallah is released to Shechem as planned, he may be a danger to them, since he has threatened them directly and told them he has their personal information.

The guards urged the court to approve an arrangement that would preserve their safety and not endanger the hostage release deal by sending Atallah abroad.

“The defense echelon has once again failed to protect the safety of female prison guards—this time, however, it is also permitting their blood to be shed,” said the guards’ attorneys.

“Exiling the terrorist to Shechem poses a direct and immediate threat to the safety of the female guards. It appears those within the defense echelon view abandoning female guards—essentially IDF soldiers—as an acceptable course of action. We urge the Supreme Court to intervene and insist that the terrorist be sent abroad, in order to ensure the safety of the guards’ lives.”

A number of the 735 Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for 33 hostages in the first phase of the agreement have committed deadly crimes killing hundreds of Israelis. The following are some terrorists slated for release.

Zakariya Zubeidi, the commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah in Jenin, played a central role in orchestrating several terrorist attacks during the Second Intifada. He is responsible for the 2002 Likud branch attack in Beit She’anShe’an, which resulted in the deaths of six people. Zubeidi was also among the prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September 2021.