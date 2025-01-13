Five IDF soldiers slain in Gaza, bringing IDF wartime toll to 840

Slain members of the Israel Defense Forces (from left): Capt. Yair Yaakov Shushani, 1st Sgt. Yahav Hadar, 1st Sgt. Guy Karmiel, 1st Sgt. Yoav Feffer and 1st Sgt. Aviel Wiseman. (Credit: IDF.)

On Sunday, four IDF soldiers were killed, and six others were wounded when they were likewise struck by an explosive in the Beit Hanoun area.

By JNS

Five members of the Israel Defense Forces’ Nahal Brigade were killed in action fighting Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Monday night.

The troops killed on Monday were identified by the IDF as Capt. Yair Yaakov Shushani, 23, from Ma’alot-Tarshiha; 1st Sgt. Yahav Hadar, 20, from Kfar Tavor; 1st Sgt. Guy Karmiel, 20, from Gedera; 1st Sgt. Yoav Feffer, 19, from Herzliya; and 1st Sgt. Aviel Wiseman, 20, from Poria Illit.

All five served in Sayeret Nahal, the special forces unit of the brigade. Eight more Nahal soldiers were seriously wounded in the incident.

According to Israel’s Ynet news outlet, they were killed when terrorists activated explosives in a structure in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun.

The death toll among troops since the start of the ground incursion in Gaza on Oct. 27, 2023, now stands at 408, and at 840 on all fronts since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded there in May.