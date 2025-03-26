For the second day, Gaza anti-Hamas demonstrations gain massive support

Demonstrations against the terror group, which has ruled the Gaza Strip with an iron fist since 2007, are rare and often promptly quelled.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

What began as a few dozen protesters grew to several thousand as demonstrations to end the war, release the hostages, and remove Hamas from power persisted in northern Gaza for the second day.

Demonstrations against the terror group, which has ruled the Gaza Strip with an iron fist since 2006, are rare and often promptly quelled.

Rather than try to put down the demonstrations, Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote on Facebook that the people had the right to protest but should focus on “the criminal aggressor,” Israel.

However, protesters in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza are becoming more vocal, chanting slogans such as: “We want to live,” “The masked men will never control me,” “Stop the destruction,” and “For the sake of Allah, get Hamas out!” “Enough with the lies.”

In Nuseirat, the following messages were chanted and printed on banners: “No, no to Al-Jazeera,” “The people are the truth,” and “Hamas does not represent us.”

The protests were in response to renewed Israeli military action after Hamas refused to comply with the second phase of the hostage release deal.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a message to Gazans, warning them, “The IDF will soon take decisive action in other parts of Gaza, and you will be required to evacuate your homes, resulting in further loss of territory. The plans have already been drafted and approved.”

He added, “Take a lesson from the residents of Beit Lahiya: Demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages – this is the only way to bring an end to the war.”

A 19-year-old Gazan who supported the demonstration said, “People are angry at the whole world. We want Hamas to resolve this situation, return the hostages, and end this whole thing.”