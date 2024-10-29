Four soldiers killed in Gaza, bringing IDF toll to 776

Fallen IDF soldiers Cpt. Yehonatan Joni Keren, 22, from Moledet; Staff Sgt. Nisim Meytal, 20, from Hadera; Staff Sgt. Aviv Gilboa, 21, from Neve Tzuf; and Staff Sgt. Naor Haimov, 22, from Rosh HaAyin. (IDF)

By JNS

Four more Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed fighting Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Tuesday afternoon.

They were identified as Cpt. Yehonatan Joni Keren, 22, from Moledet; Staff Sgt. Nisim Meytal, 20, from Hadera; Staff Sgt. Aviv Gilboa, 21, from Neve Tzuf; and Staff Sgt. Naor Haimov, 22, from Rosh Ha’ayin. All four served in the IDF’s elite Multidimensional Unit.

An officer in the unit was seriously wounded in the incident that killed the four.

On Monday, an IDF soldier wounded in the northern Strip earlier this month succumbed to his wounds, the army announced.

Maj. Guy Yaacov Nezri, 25, of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, from Atlit, was seriously hurt in Jabalia on Oct. 19.

The IDF death toll in Gaza since the start of the ground operation there on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 365, while the figure on all fronts since Oct. 7, 2023 is 776.

Additionally, Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in the Strip in May.