France, Saudis to spearhead summit pushing for Palestinian statehood

United Nations votes to call for conference in 2025 to advance Palestinian statehood, with France and Saudi Arabia announcing plans to head up the summit.

By World Israel News Staff

France and Saudi Arabia will cohost a conference next year aimed at securing a pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday night.

“We have decided to co-chair a conference for the two states in June next year,” Macron said Tuesday night. “In the coming months, together we will multiply and combine our diplomatic initiatives to bring everyone along this path,” he continued.

The announcement came shortly after the United Nations General Assembly voted 157 to 8 in favor of a resolution calling for a full Israeli withdrawal from Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem – including the Old City of Jerusalem – the establishment of a Palestinian state, and a conference at UN headquarters next June to promote Palestinian statehood.

A day before the announcement, President Macron met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, during which the two leaders signed a strategic partnership agreement.

When asked by reporters Tuesday night whether France would recognize Palestinian statehood unilaterally, Macron responded that his government would recognize a Palestinian state “at the right moment”, “when it triggers reciprocal movements of recognition.”

“We want to involve several other partners and allies, both European and non-European, who are ready to move in this direction but who are waiting for France.”

Macron hinted that he also would reserve recognition for a broader peace deal, possibly one including Saudi Arabia, for Arab recognition of Israel, saying his government hoped to “trigger a movement of recognition in favor of Israel,” and “provide answers in terms of security for Israel and convince people that the two-state solution is a solution that is relevant for Israel.”