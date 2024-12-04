UN demands Israel withdraw from Old City of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria

An Israeli flag, with the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City in the background, as seen from the Mount of Olives observatory, April 24, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

United Nations General Assembly resolution passed by overwhelming majority calls on Israel to withdraw from all areas captured in 1967, including eastern Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Nations General Assembly voted to pass a resolution Tuesday night demanding the establishment of a Palestinian state, and Israel’s withdrawal from all territories secured in the 1967 Six Day War in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

The measure was passed by a majority of 157 to 8 with 7 abstentions.

The United States, Israel, Argentina, and Hungary were among the countries voting against the resolution.

Tuesday’s resolution includes plans for a “High-Level International Conference” to be held at UN headquarters in New York next June, with the goal of adopting an “action-oriented outcome document” paving the way for Palestinian statehood.

In the resolution, the UN General Assembly called on Israel to withdraw “from the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem,” and to enable the establishment of a Palestinian state along the pre-1967 Green Line demarcating the 1949 armistice border between Israel and Jordan.

Israel is furthermore ordered to halt all “settlement activities,” and to enter into negotiations with the Palestinian Authority to address final status issues.

The resolution cited the July 19th, 2024 ruling of the International Court of Justice, the United Nations official judicial body, which found Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria to be illegal under international law.

Turning to Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization, Tuesday’s resolution also forbade Israel to encourage mass voluntary Arab emigration, as proposed by several Israeli ministers, and emphasized that the Gaza Strip must be part of a future Palestinian state.

The UN rejects “any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of Gaza, stresses that the Gaza Strip constitutes an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967, and reaffirms the vision of the two-State solution, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State.”

The resolution also reiterated the UN’s rejection of Israel’s application of sovereignty over eastern Jerusalem in 1967.