French police investigate rape of 12 year old Jewish girl as antisemitic hate crime – report

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The reported gang rape of 12-year-old Jewish girl in the Parisian suburb of Courbevoie on Saturday is being investigated by French police as an antisemitic hate crime.

The three suspects, who are between the ages of 12 and 13, were brought to court on Tuesday.

One of them was an ex-boyfriend who allegedly committed the rape as revenge against the girl for hiding her Jewish heritage.

In addition, being beaten and sexually assaulted, the victim was confronted with antisemitic language and threats.

As reported by Le Parisien, the girl and her parents filed a report with the police a few hours after the incident on Saturday.

The incident began when the girl was walking with her boyfriend, who was also 12-years-old, when they met up with two other adolescents who were also acquaintances of hers.

The three boys led her to an abandoned area where they beat her, raped her, and verbally abused her with antisemitic language.

Investigators also found antisemitic statements, images, and videos, including the burning of the Israeli flag, on the victim’s phone.

The boyfriend of the girl reportedly admitted he was motivated by revenge against her for concealing her Jewish identity, and another of the boys said he hit her because of negative remarks she had made against Palestine.

In April, A Jewish woman was kidnapped, reportedly raped, and threatened with murder in Gennevilliers, a Paris suburb, by an attacker who wanted to “avenge Palestine” according to Le Parisien.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested by French police on charges of making religiously motivated death threats and using narcotics.

The Jewish woman met the man through a dating app in 2023, but the date became a crime when he sent text messages to the victim’s mother and ex-boyfriend saying that he was holding the woman against her will and would prostitute her “to avenge Palestine.”

He wrote, “Good luck, you will never find your daughter again, you will never see her again, I will prostitute your daughter.”