Full-scale replica of Anne Frank’s annex to open in NYC

Otto Frank stands in the attic where the Frank's and other Jews hid from Nazis. (Twitter Screenshot)

The exhibition brings 125 artifacts from the Anne Frank House museum across the Atlantic, including rare family photographs and one of the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear under Nazi rule.

By Jewish Breaking News

A full-scale replica of Anne Frank’s secret annex will soon make its historic journey from Amsterdam to Manhattan.

Set to open January 27, marking the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, ‘Anne Frank: The Exhibition’ chronicles the complete arc of Anne’s story, from the Frank family’s life in Germany and their relocation to the Netherlands through their fateful decision to hide.

It details their eventual discovery by the Nazis, deportation to Auschwitz-Birkenau, and Anne’s death from typhus at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1945 at age 15, just weeks before liberation.

‘For the first time in history, the Anne Frank House will present what I would call a pioneering experience outside of Amsterdam, to immerse visitors in a full-scale, meticulous recreation of the secret annex – those rooms where Anne Frank, her parents, her sister, and four other Jews spent more than two years hiding to evade Nazi capture,’ Anne Frank House director Ronald Leopold tells The Associated Press.

‘What we try to achieve with this exhibition is that people, our visitors, will learn about Anne not just as a victim but through the multifaceted lens of a life – as a teenage girl, as a writer, as a symbol of resilience and of strength. We hope that they will contemplate the context that shaped her life,’ he said.

Among the collection is an unexpected piece of Hollywood history – the Academy Award Shelley Winters won for her role in “The Diary of Anne Frank” in 1959.

While Anne’s original diary remains too delicate to travel from Amsterdam, visitors will discover a story of defiance and hope that resonates amid today’s rising antisemitism.