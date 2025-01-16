‘Gaza is victorious, Israel lost’ – Iran celebrates ceasefire

Gaza ceasefire is a “defeat for the monstrous Zionist regime,” says IRGC in a media statement.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s leadership and military forces celebrated the Gaza ceasefire on Thursday, releasing jubilant messages that describe the end of the fighting as a major blow to Israel.

“It will be written in books that there was a mob who once killed thousands of children & women in Gaza! Everyone will realize it was the patience of the people & steadfastness of Palestinian Resistance & Resistance Front that forced Zionist regime to retreat,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in English and Hebrew posts on his official X account, alongside the hashtag #GazaIsVictorious.”

The IRGC welcomed the ceasefire in a statement published by the state-controlled Tasnim news agency, characterizing the deal as a “defeat” for Israel.

“The end of the war [marks] a great victory for Palestine, and an even greater defeat for the monstrous Zionist regime,” the statement read. “It brings joy, vitality, and resilience to the people of Gaza as they return to their homes.”

Mohammed Abdusalam, a spokesperson for the Iranian-backed Houthi terror group, congratulated Hamas on the ceasefire.

“We salute Gaza’s legendary and historic resilience in the face of Israel’s fiercest aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people,” Abdusalam said in a media statement.

“With its continued occupation of Palestine, [Israel] represents a threat to the security and stability of the region.”

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Israel in recent months, claiming that its explosive drone and ballistic missile launches were in solidarity with Gaza.

It’s unclear if the ceasefire will mean an end to the Houthi aggression against the Jewish State.

While world leaders have hailed the ceasefire deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that the agreement is not yet final.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said Hamas is attempting “last-minute” changes to the deal.

The Israeli government will not sign off on the agreement until all details are finalized, his office said.