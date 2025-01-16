‘End of Gaza genocide’ welcomed by the Squad

Squad members Ilhan Omar and Ayana Pressley welcome ceasefire, blame Israel for humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Far-left, progressive lawmakers welcomed the news of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, while slamming Israel for its prosecution of the war.

Anti-Israel lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) drew a moral equivalency between the plight of Israelis kidnapped from their homes and Palestinian prisoners convicted of serious terror offenses, including murderer.

“I’m relieved to see hostages and Palestinian detainees being released as part of the deal, bringing much-needed comfort to their families who have endured so much,” Omar wrote on X.

“We must permanently end the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, humanitarian aid needs to increase exponentially to avoid continued suffering,” she added. “And work toward a just and lasting peace and self-determination for the Palestinian people.”

Notably, Omar ignored the fact that Hamas stole and stockpiled the vast majority of humanitarian aid entering the Strip, then sold the goods to hungry Gazans at exorbitant prices.

Rep. Ayana Pressley (D-MA), another member of the Squad, said the ceasefire was the first step to healing for members of her district who had been impacted by the conflict.

In a media statement, Pressley expressed sympathy with the families who have been “grieving for the 1,200 Israelis murdered by Hamas, for the tens of thousands of civilians killed in the genocide in Gaza unleashed by the Israeli military and aided by U.S. dollars, for the hostages yet to be reunited with their loved ones and those who have died in captivity, and for the death and destruction Palestinians have been subjected to for over a year.”

Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a Jewish progressive lawmaker who has long been critical of the Israeli government, released a media statement “welcoming” the “long overdue” ceasefire.

Sanders added “there must be accountability for the many war crimes committed by both sides in this terrible conflict.”