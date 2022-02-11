German foreign minister says Iran nuclear talks entering ‘final phase’

Bennett presented the Israeli position, according to which signing a nuclear agreement with Iran would be a mistake that would endanger the entire region.

By World Israel News Staff and Associated Press

Germany’s foreign minister, on an official visit to Israel, said Thursday that nuclear talks with Iran are entering a “final phase” and that, despite Israeli reservations, a return to a nuclear agreement would make the region safer.

Annalena Baerbock’s remarks were made as negotiations between Iran and world powers reconvened this week in an effort to revive a 2015 nuclear accord – an agreement that Israeli leaders across the political spectrum had said was a “bad deal.”

That deal crumbled after the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Baerbock at his office in Tel Aviv, where he welcomed her on her first visit to Israel in her official capacity.

They discussed at length the security and regional challenges, especially the Iranian nuclear issue, the PMO said.

“The Prime Minister presented the Israeli position, according to which signing a nuclear agreement with Iran would be a mistake that would endanger the entire region,” Bennett’s office stated.

“He also emphasized that a target date must be set for the conclusion of the negotiations since their extension, even as the enrichment of uranium continues, only serves Iranian interests.”

Baerbock later visited Ramallah for a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki.