Giuliani hits Soros again: ‘Funded many enemies to the State of Israel’

“Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS,” Rudy Giuliani said.

By World Israel News Staff

Former New York City Mayor and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani has chosen to keep attacking George Soros’s Jewish moral compass rather than apologize for his earlier questioning of Soros’ Jewishness.

“Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, whose ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland. Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic,” Giuliani tweeted on Tuesday.

On Dec. 8, New York Magazine published an interview with the former New York City mayor, in which he said that Soros isn’t much of a Jew.

“Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue,” he said. “He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

Soros is known for supporting far-left causes. He has funded the Center for American Progress, MoveOn.org, Media Matters and the Southern Poverty Law Center, among others.

Giuliani also claimed at the time that Soros “controlled” a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who testified against President Donald Trump during the House impeachment hearings in November.

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” Giuliani said.

NBC News reached out to Giuliani for a comment, and instead of apologizing he sent back a text message saying, “I’m more Jewish than half my friends.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), slammed Giuliani’s comments.

“Mr. Giuliani is not the arbiter of who is Jewish and who is not, or what is anti-Semitic and what is not,” Greenblatt told the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“For decades, George Soros’ philanthropy has been used as fodder for outsized anti-Semitic conspiracy theories insisting there exists Jewish control and manipulation of countries and global events. Mr. Giuliani should apologize and retract his comments immediately, unless he seeks to dog whistle to hardcore anti-Semites and white supremacists who believe this garbage,” he said.