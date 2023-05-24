‘GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK’: Ron DeSantis Running for President May 25, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/great-american-comeback-ron-desantis-running-for-president/ Email Print It’s official. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his run for the presidency on Wednesday, challenging former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. pic.twitter.com/YmkWkLaVDg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 24, 2023 2024 Presidential electionDonald TrumpRepublicansRon DeSantis