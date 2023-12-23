Hamas chief Sinwar will ‘meet the barrels of our guns’ says Israel defense minister

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Friday, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a clear threat to Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar that the leading terrorist “will meet the barrels of our guns.”

Following an assessment with the IDF chief, head of the Shin Bet, Mossad officials, and other defense officials, Gallant summarized IDF actions and upcoming operations.

He said, “In the north of the Gaza Strip, the operation is gradually completing the goals we set, the dismantling of the Hamas battalions and the elimination of its underground capabilities.”

Gallant continued, “We are also operating in the Khan Younis area and the south of the Gaza Strip, and we will operate in other places in the future.”

Gallant stressed the IDF’s goal of targeting and eliminating the mastermind of the October 7th massacre, Yahya Sinwar.

He said, “One thing is clear – Yahya Sinwar now hears the IDF tractors above him, the Air Force bombs and the IDF’s actions. He will soon meet the barrels of our guns.”

Gallant continued, “We will go and deepen our activity and complete all our goals – first of all, the elimination of the Hamas terrorist organization, the denial of its military and governmental capabilities, and the return of the hostages to Israel.”

Gallant emphasized as he has on earlier occasions, that the IDF’s strategy of eliminating Hamas may take time to complete, but the dedication to the goal is clear.

“The operation will be a drawn-out operation, requiring patience, but we will reach an achievement.”

Gallant concluded, “The IDF is doing an excellent job, the soldiers are fighting bravely. We embrace them and salute them for their great determination.”

Although the IDF has destroyed the home of Yahya Sinwar in Khan Younis, he is most likely hiding in Gaza’s extensive network of terror tunnels, according to IDF reports.

On Thursday, the IDF revealed that forces had destroyed a house in the southern city of Khan Yunis that is believed to be the vacation home of the senior Hamas leader.

The IDF surrounded the home a week ago, as part of Israel’s push into Hamas’ strongholds in the southern Gaza Strip.