Hamas fires massive rocket barrage from Lebanon into Israel

Hamas terrorists in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel on the first day of Passover, April 6 2023, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people AP Photo/Fadi Amun

The U.S. State Department said Israel had the right to defend itself against the attacks, but the White House later urged “all sides to avoid further escalation.”

By World Israel News Staff

Lebanon-based Hamas factions fired 34 rockets into Israel on the first day of Passover on Thursday, in the biggest missile barrage since the 2006 war.

Around 25 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, but at least five struck Israeli territory, injuring two people, the IDF said.

Residents of the northern town of Metulla were instructed to enter bomb shelters and to stay there until further notice.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, and senior military brass held a meeting at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss a response to the rocket barrage.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called on the international community to condemn the attacks.

“First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north. This is not a coincidence. No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people,” Cohen said.

“I call on the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel,” he added.

The U.S. State Department said Israel had the right to defend itself against the attacks, but the White House later urged “all sides to avoid further escalation.”

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza… and we recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression.”

On Tuesday, terrorists from the Hamas-ruling Gaza Strip fired 16 rockets into Israel, triggering sirens across southern Israel. The following night, seven surface-to-air rockets were launched at Israel, with all of them exploding mid-air, according to the IDF.

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said Iran was to blame for the rocket fire from Lebanon, and urged Israel to target the “head of the snake.”

“Iran is responsible for Hezbollah, Hezbollah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon,” Edelstein said.

“We must not chase tails, but hit the head of the snake,” Edelstein added.

“The enemy is now watching Israel, and therefore there must be a forceful and unequivocal response, to make it clear to everyone that despite the internal debate – Israel is here and Israel is as strong as ever,” he added.