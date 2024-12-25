Hamas not handing over list of living hostages – report

The Gaza terror group is reportedly reversing course after appearing to soften its position in hostage deal talks with Israel, and is now refusing to disclose to Israel which hostages are still alive.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization has yet to disclose to Israel which of the roughly 100 remaining captives held in the Gaza Strip are still alive, according to reports in Hebrew media outlets Wednesday.

The Islamist group had indicated earlier this month its willingness to compromise on key issues which had prevented previous efforts to secure a hostage deal and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the renewed talks between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, Hamas reportedly agreed to hand over a list of the remaining Israeli captives and details regarding their condition.

Dozens of the nearly 100 remaining hostages have been confirmed by Israeli intelligence to be dead, with some information gathered by Israel indicating that as few as 50 captives are still alive.

Now, according to reporting by Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, and the Israel Hayom newspaper claim that Hamas is refusing to inform Israel which hostages are still alive.

“Hamas is effectively backing down from the softening that led to the renewal of the talks, and is once again demanding an Israeli commitment to end the war at the end of the comprehensive deal as a condition for implementing its first phase,” a senior official told Israel Hayom.

Israeli negotiators left Qatar after several days of talks, and have returned home for “internal deliberations.”

The deal currently under consideration would include a three-phase ceasefire and hostage release, with Israel gradually withdrawing from most of the Gaza Strip, while Hamas frees Israeli captives in exchange for the release of hundreds of jailed Palestinian terrorists.

During the first stage, five female soldiers would be released, along with elderly captives, children, and seriously ill hostages.