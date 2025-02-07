Hamas warns Trump’s plan to move out Gazans could kill hostage deal

Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud makes her way through a crowd of Palestinians to waiting Red Cross representatives. (X Screenshot)

A Hamas offical warned that any plan aimed at displacing Palestinians would be considered a “new occupation” and met with determined resistance.

By World Israel News

A Hamas official in Gaza issued a warning on Thursday, responding to US President Donald Trump’s proposals about evacuating Palestinian refugees and establishing Gaza control.

The official stated that Hamas would mount “strong verbal and physical resistance” if Trump or the Israeli government attempted to enforce such a plan.

He cautioned that implementing this proposal could jeopardize ongoing ceasefire talks and destabilize the region.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper A-Sharq Al-Awsat, the official emphasized that the plan would create “far-reaching consequences affecting all regional countries,” with unpredictable outcomes.

Although Hamas’ leadership had reviewed Trump’s statements individually, no formal discussions had taken place.

Another senior Hamas official outside Gaza remarked that any effort to evacuate refugees would be viewed as an attempt to “eliminate the Palestinian cause,” prompting both operational and diplomatic retaliation.

The official urged the US administration to rethink its strategy. “The Trump administration should focus on pressuring Netanyahu’s government to advance the existing agreement rather than introducing disruptive proposals that could derail everything,” he said.

He added that such actions would influence future phases of the ceasefire.

Hamas considers Trump’s statements significant due to their public nature and the unified opposition they have generated globally.

The terror group believes the proposal faces numerous obstacles that make its practical implementation unlikely, reducing it to a “theoretical” concept.

