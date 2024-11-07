Harris concedes presidential election in call to Trump

VP Kamala Harris boards her airplane at Munich International Airport to return to Washington, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon to concede the presidential race, Trump’s campaign confirmed.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory,” Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

“President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

Trump clinched the presidency early Wednesday morning after reaching the required threshold of 270 electoral votes.

“Just a few moments ago, the Vice President connected with President Trump to concede the race,” Harris campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in an email to staffers.

“In the call, she told him that she would work with President Biden to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.”

“Losing is unfathomably painful,” Dillon continued. “It is hard. This will take a long time to process. But the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency starts now.”

The vice president delivered her concession speech at 4 p.m. at her alma mater, Howard University.

President Joe Biden also called Trump to congratulate him on his victory, inviting the president-elect to the White House to discuss the transition, the Associated Press reported.