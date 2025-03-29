Harvard University pauses program with Birzeit University

Palestinian students supporters of the Hamas movement wave the movement's flag during a rally at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, May 19, 2022. (Flash90)

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Harvard University has paused a partnership with a higher education institution located in Judea and Samaria, an area administered by Mahmoud Abbas’ Palestinian Authority (PA).

According to a report by The Harvard Crimson, Birzeit University will not, among other things, receive Harvard’s co-sponsorship of a “Palestine Medical Course” held on its campus due to “safety concerns of having Harvard students study in the West Bank.”

This is the second change to the arrangement with Birzeit, as the course had already been transplanted to Amman, the capital city of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre across southern Israel.

The Crimson added that the decision to put the Harvard-Birzeit partnership into abeyance followed from an internal investigation of Harvard’s François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights (FXB), the institution directly affiliated with Birzeit.

It is not clear what ultimately caused Harvard to discontinue the arrangement, but it is a move for which prominent members of the Harvard community and federal lawmakers have clamored before, The Crimson noted.

“There are some issues that should be complicated. Why can’t Harvard immediately dissolve its partnership with Birzeit University?” former Harvard president Larry Summers wrote on the X social media platform in July 2024.

His post came on the heels of a letter in which over two dozen Republican members of Congress said that Harvard’s partnership with Birzeit was “extremely concerning” given alleged pro-Hamas sentiment expressed by the school’s student government.

“The university also has had a policy of barring Israeli Jews from campus. Shockingly, following the Oct. 7 attack, Birzeit University posted, ‘Glory for martyrs, recovery for wounded ones, and freedom for the captives.’ This type of behavior stands in direct opposition to the values Harvard claims to uphold,” the lawmakers wrote, led by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a rising star in the GOP whose nomination for United Nations Ambassador was pulled recently by President Donald Trump to protect his party’s majority in Congress.

Harvard University has rejected accusations that it harbors antisemites and supporters of jihadist terrorists since its students cheered Hamas’s Oct. 7 atrocities in southern Israel, in which the terrorist group murdered, sexually assaulted, and abducted Israeli civilians.

Over the next year and a half, the university saw its students and faculty quote terrorists, share antisemitic cartoons, and illegally occupy sections of campus they refused to surrender unless Harvard initiated a boycott of Israel.

The new Trump administration has placed the school in its crosshairs even as it takes steps to downsize, and potentially shutter, the government agency charged with investigating it.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education added Harvard University to a list of colleges and universities it will investigate for possible civil rights violations stemming from their alleged failure to address campus antisemitism.

In announcing the action, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said, “Jewish students studying on elite campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year.”

Meanwhile, Harvard has recently taken steps to allay concerns that it welcomes pro-Hamas extremists. It recently fired a librarian whom someone filmed ripping posters of the Bibas children, two babies murdered in captivity by Hamas, off a kiosk in Harvard Yard.

Following the incident, which became a viral sensation on social media, Harvard diversity and inclusion officer Sherri A. Charleston denounced the perpetrator’s behavior as “hateful” and a violation of “the university and community values that unite us.”

In January, Harvard settled an antisemitism lawsuit it had initially fought to discredit, and in so doing pledged to “strengthen our policies, systems, and operations to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate.”

Per the agreement, Harvard will apply the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism to its non-discrimination and anti-bullying policies (NDAB), recognize the centrality of Zionism to Jewish identity, and explicitly state that targeting and individual on the basis of their Zionism constitutes a violation of school rules.