‘Hezbollah bombing is the new normal,’ says angry evacuee

An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen from the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, July 16, 2024. (Flash90/Ayal Margolin)

“Our children are going to sleep scared and wake up terrified by sirens,” says resident of the Galilee region.

By World Israel News Staff

After unusually heavy overnight bombing by Hezbollah sent sirens wailing in dozens of communities in Israel’s north, residents of the region are calling upon the Israeli army to step up its military operation against the terror group.

Overnight Tuesday, Hezbollah fired salvos which included at least 80 rockets targeting the Western Galilee, triggering air raid alerts in numerous localities, including the city of Nahariya.

There were no injuries in the attack, but the bombing sparked multiple fires in the north and caused damage to homes and property.

As of Tuesday morning, firefighters were working to battle the blazes.

Following the unprecedented barrage overnight, residents of the north are demanding that the army change its approach towards fighting the terror group and restore security to the northern region.

“It’s time for Lebanon to pay the price. It’s inconceivable that our houses are burning, and Lebanon is not burning,” said Rita Ben Yair, an evacuee and member of the Fighting for the North NGO, in a media statement.

Ben Yair stressed that Israel “must win this war and create peace for decades to come,” rather than embrace a “surrender agreement,” which would see a diplomatic end to the conflict.

“While we are taking rockets like sitting ducks, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is trying to promote an agreement that will cause us more years of suffering,” said Matan Davidyan, a resident of Shlomi, which has been targeted numerous times in the conflict.

“A very heavy barrage along the entire length of the northern border is a result of the normalization of the situation,” said Limor Etzion, an evacuee from the north.

Although Hezbollah has bombed Israel on a near-daily basis since October 8th, the IDF has been hesitant to escalate hostilities, instead responding with tit-for-tat retaliatory strikes, which appear to have little deterrent effect.

“The reality in the north must change and move from defense to attack. Our children are going to sleep scared and wake up terrified by sirens,” said Maayan Benizri, a resident of the north.

“This is an intolerable reality and we must put an end to this…it is unbelievable that 2024 Israel is showing weakness to our enemies.”