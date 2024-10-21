Hezbollah only has 30% of its firepower left, IDF reports

2,000 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated since the war began, 1,200 of them since the initial ground operation in Lebanon.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Northern Command reports that Hezbollah only has 30% of its rockets and launchers remaining and has lost 2,000 of its terrorists since October 8th last year.

The Northern Command added that just a few more weeks of operations in Lebanon are required to accomplish goals that will allow northern Israeli residents to return home in safety.

According to IDF data, 2,000 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated since the war began, 1,200 of them since the initial ground operation in Lebanon.

Of the terrorists the IDF eliminated, seven were Hezbollah brigade commanders, 21 were battalion commanders, and 24 were company commanders.

The IDF attacked 3,200 Hezbollah targets, which include weapons depots, launchers, anti-tank positions, and command centers, 300 of them in the last 24 hours.

Overnight on Sunday, the IDF targeted dozens of sites and facilities in Lebanon that Hezbollah used to fund terror attacks against Israelis.

“These funds, which Hezbollah used for terror activities, were stored by the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, which directly funds Hezbollah’s terror activities, including the purchase of weapons and payments to operatives in Hezbollah’s military wing,” the IDF said.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization stores billions of dollars in the association’s branches, including money that was directly held under the name of the terrorist organization,” the statement continued.

“We will strike a large number of targets in the coming hours, and additional targets later tonight,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Sunday, emphasizing that in the coming days, the IDF would reveal how Iran funds Hezbollah’s terror activities via civilian institutions, associations and organizations.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, said, “The Iranian state budget funds a large portion of Hezbollah’s terrorist activities. Hezbollah uses these funds to finance its terrorist activities, including acquiring weapons, purchasing facilities for storing combat equipment, establishing launch sites and paying its members, as well as carrying out various terrorist activities.”