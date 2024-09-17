Hezbollah plot to assassinate former Israeli security chief foiled

The Lebanese terror group had planned to bomb a former Israeli security official using a Claymore mine.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah plotted to assassinate a former senior Israeli security official using an anti-personnel mine, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed Tuesday.

The Shin Bet announced Tuesday afternoon that a former senior Israeli security official, whose identity remains barred from publication, was to have been targeted by Hezbollah terrorists in the next few days, using a remotely-detonated Claymore mine.

“As part of an operation by the General Security Service, a bomb attack on behalf of Hezbollah was foiled, which was targeted against a former senior official in the security system and was planned to be carried out in the coming days,” the Shin Bet said.

According to the Shin Bet, the explosive device was linked to a cellular phone, allowing the bomb’s handlers in Lebanon to observe when the target approached the mine and then detonate it remotely.

The bomb was similar to another explosive device found in Hayarkon Park last September, planted as part of another Hezbollah plot to kill an Israeli official.

Shin Bet officials believe that the same Hezbollah cell is behind both failed bombing attempts.

“Operational preparation and the activity of the forces prevented the attack in the final stages of implementation,” the Shin Bet said.

“The target of the attack has been updated by the security forces and is being updated accordingly.”

“The Shin Bet, together with its partners in the security system, will increase and operate with all the capabilities available to it to monitor and thwart Hezbollah’s terrorist activities.”

Six months before the Hayarkon Park bombing attempt, Hezbollah terrorists infiltrated into northern Israel and placed a bomb near Megiddo Junction, seirously injuring the driver of a passing vehicle.