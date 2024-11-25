Hezbollah rocket wounds one in Nahariya

Sharpnel from a Hezbollah rocket killed one Israeli in the town of Nahariya. (Twitter Screenshot)

On Sunday, Israel marked one of the most intense days of rocket fire from Lebanon since the start of the war.

By JNS

Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group launched over 20 rockets at the upper and western Galilee regions on Monday morning, lightly wounding a 75-year-old man in Nahariya.

He was evacuated to the city’s Galilee Medical Center for further treatment, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

Shortly after the 20-rocket barrage on the western Galilee, sirens sounded in Avivim and Kiryat Shmona in the Upper Galilee.

About an hour later, alerts sounded in the Western Galilee, with the IDF reporting that one UAV, which had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, had been intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

The military clarified that sirens were activated due to the threat of falling shrapnel from the interception.

According to Hebrew media, some 250 rockets triggered 543 sirens in central and northern Israel throughout the day, a record topped only on the day Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

Eight people were wounded, property was damaged and more than a million Israelis ran for shelter throughout the day.

Overnight Sunday, the Israeli Air Force struck rocket launchers from which the Haifa area and the Sharon district in central Israel were targeted, as well as 12 Hezbollah command posts in its Dahieh stronghold south of Beirut, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hezbollah has launched some 16,000 rockets, missiles and drones at Israel since joining the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Gaza-based terror organization’s massacre in southern Israel.

More than 60,000 residents of northern Israel remain internally displaced due to the ongoing cross-border attacks from Lebanon, which to date have killed 76 people in Israel, including 31 IDF soldiers and six foreign nationals, and wounded 729 more, 66 of them seriously.