Hostage family chanukah gathering evacuated due to security threat

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Wednesday night, police evacuated a candle-lighting ceremony held by hostage families because of a security threat.

The event was held across from IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The Israel Police stated, “In response to reports of a suspicious individual in the Tel Aviv area, we are conducting extensive searches and operational activities. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the incident are available at this time.”

A senior source reported that a terror-suspect from Jenin entered the Tel Aviv area, and as a result, there was a perceived threat to the candle lighting ceremony.

Last month, the IDF conducted an extensive raid on Jenin.

Five Palestinian militants were killed as Israeli security forces dismantled four explosives laboratories in Jenin.

The military reported seizing weapons components and five lathes used in weapon production. Additionally, a warehouse used by terrorist groups to store cameras and dozens of explosives were destroyed. Seven suspected militants were also arrested.

Last week, Palestinian Authority security forces continued a rare crackdown on terror strongholds in Jenin.

An Israeli military source described the raids to The Press Service of Israel as “the most serious Palestinian operation in recent years.”

The operation prompted a general strike across the area, with businesses, schools, and UNRWA offices closing in protest. Human rights organizations are urging the PA to end the campaign.

Dubbed “Operation Homeland Defense,” PA forces have taken control of four neighborhoods in the Jenin refugee camp, surrounded hospitals, and conducted thorough searches in alleyways.

A Palestinian Authority source told TPS-IL that the raids were personally ordered by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who instructed security forces, “Do not return until you have full control of the camp, no matter the cost.”

During the operation, PA forces killed Yazid Ja’isa, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

Ja’isa had previously clashed with the PA, including an incident where he seized weapons from Palestinian police stationed at Joseph’s Tomb and threatened to exchange them for the release of imprisoned Islamic Jihad members in Jericho.