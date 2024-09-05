House panel subpoenas Gov. Walz in investigation of ‘massive’ pandemic fraud scheme in Minnesota

Feeding Our Future is a nonprofit that is alleged to have run a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded program the pandemic.

By Blake Mauro, The Washington Free Beacon

The House Education and Workforce Committee subpoenaed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and members of his administration on Wednesday for their response to a “massive” pandemic fraud scheme in Minnesota currently under investigation, NBC reported Wednesday.

The subpoenas demand that Gov. Walz, now the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and the Minnesota Education Department hand over all documents detailing their oversight of Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that is alleged to have run a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.) wrote to Walz that her committee is requesting this information to see “the extent of your responsibilities and actions addressing the massive fraud that resulted in the abuse of taxpayer dollars intended for hungry children.”

According to a June audit report, the Minnesota Education Department—which is responsible for overseeing federal programs that reimburse groups like Feeding Our Future—failed to adequately supervise the nonprofit, saying the department’s “actions and inactions created opportunities for fraud.”

Foxx’s committee also subpoenaed Commissioner of Education Willie Jett, U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, and Agriculture inspector general Phyllis Fong, who, along with Walz, have until Sept. 18 to provide the requested documents, according to the subpoenas.

In 2022, the Department of Justice charged 70 people connected to the scheme in the $250 million fraud case, claiming they obtained, misappropriated, and laundered millions of dollars that were intended as reimbursements for the cost of serving meals to children. Five of the defendants were found guilty in June.

“These indictments, alleging the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged to date, underscore the Department of Justice’s sustained commitment to combating pandemic fraud and holding accountable those who perpetrate it,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time.