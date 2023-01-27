IDF bombs Hamas positions after Gaza terrorists fire rockets at Israeli towns

A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, early on on January 27, 2023. (Attia Muhammed/Flash90)

Gaza terrorists fire two rocket barrages at southern Israel, prompting IDF retaliation against Hamas targets.

By World Israel News Staff

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip fired rockets toward southern Israel at around midnight between Thursday and Friday, prompting the Israeli military to carry out airstrikes on Hamas positions in the Strip.

At least two rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory in the initial barrage.

Warning sirens were sounded in the coastal city of Ashkelon, and in the towns of Zikim and Carmia.

An IDF spokesperson said the Iron Dome missile defense system was activated, and intercepted the two rockets.

In response, the Israel Air Force bombed Hamas-run underground rocket manufacturing sites in Maghazi in central Gaza early Friday morning.

“This strike will significantly impede Hamas’ intensification and armament efforts,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terrorist activity emanating from the Gaza Strip and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel.”

IDF warplanes also bombed a Hamas military base in the northern Gaza Strip.

Warning sirens were again sounded in southern Israel at 3:30 a.m., in the border communities of Magen, Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, Mefalsim, and Ein Hashur.

An army spokesperson said that three rockets were fired in the second barrage.

Of the three rockets, one was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, with a second rocket landing inside the Gaza Strip, and the third striking an open area in Israeli territory.

No injuries or damage were reported from the rocket which landed in Israel.

The rocket attacks came hours after a major gun battle in Jenin between IDF forces and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists left nine dead.

Immediately after the battle, senior terror officials, including from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, met to plan their response.