IDF gearing up for annexation of Judea and Samaria

By World Israel News Staff

The Israel Defense Forces is prepping for three scenarios if the government’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria comes to fruition, reports Arutz Sheva.

In one scenario there will be no major disturbances other than mild riots, and in the second scenario, terrorist attacks and larger riots in Judea and Samaria and Gaza will occur.

In the most extreme scenario, the Palestinians will launch violent riots and a continuous wave of deadly terrorist acts on a grand scale.

According to a recent poll, over two-thirds of Palestinians living across Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip support a new intifada against Israel to stop the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

For its part, the U.S. has publicly supported Israel’s plans to move forward with annexation.

Prior to his recent trip to Israel, U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is “Israel’s decision,” a clear indication that the U.S. would support such a move.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned of dire consequences if Israel proceeds with annexation.

“If Israel annexes the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank, we will consider ourselves free of all previous agreements with Israel and America, and even consider withdrawing from the Oslo Accords,” Abbas said in a speech to Fatah leadership in Ramallah last week.

The PA rejected the American peace plan outright when Trump revealed it in January, even though it provides for a demilitarized Palestinian state in 70 percent of Judea and Samaria.