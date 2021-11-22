IDF nabs wife of Jerusalem terrorist who murdered Jew near Western Wall

Hamas terrorist Fahdi Abu Shkhaydam killed one and injured four in a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, November 21, 2021 (Facebook)

By World Israel News Staff

The wife of terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam who opened fire on Sunday in Jerusalem has been nabbed by the IDF, Hamas TV reported, according to N12.

Shkhaydam, 42 from the Arab village of Shuafat, killed South African immigrant Eliyahu David Kay, 26, on Sunday morning near the Kotel and he injured four other people – including one seriously.

According to the Hamas report, his wife was spotted at the Allenby crossing by soldiers and taken for questioning in the Russian Compound in Jerusalem. His daughter, the same report said, is still being questioned.

Kay was laid to rest on Monday in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Aharon Emergreen was seriously wounded and is currently hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition. Three others were moderately or lightly harmed in the incident.

Shkhaydam was acting alone, Israel Police determined, when he arrived in the Old City disguised as an ultra-Orthodox Jew and opened fire. Security forces quickly responded and neutralized the terrorist.