IDF raids terrorist-embedded hospital in northern Gaza

The Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza area of Beit Lahiya on Dec. 25, 2023. (Screenshot via IDF Spokesperson)

According to the military and Israel’s security agency (Shin Bet), at least one of the eliminated terrorists had taken part in the October 7 massacre.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF eliminated five terrorists and arrested dozens more at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

The mission was carried out by the Givati ​​Brigade under the command of Division 162, based on military intelligence.

This was the first time since last December that the IDF eliminated terrorists at the hospital.

For the past month, terrorists have been attacking IDF troops from the facility using anti-tank missiles and planting booby traps surrounding the hospital.

To prevent civilian casualties, the IDF warned and oversaw the evacuation of staff and patients from the hospital.

The evacuation was organized by the IDF’s Gaza District Coordination and Liaison Administration in coordination with local health officials through clearly defined evacuation routes, using emergency vehicles to facilitate the removal of civilians from harm’s way.

The IDF said in a statement, “The operation was carried out after several warnings were given to the Gaza Health Ministry about terrorist activities taking place within the hospital. The troops took steps to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians and made efforts to allow the hospital’s operations to continue as much as possible.”

The IDF said Hamas’s continued use of hospitals to shield terrorists is “a further example of how the Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for its terrorist activities.”

IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said continued military operations will pressure Hamas to return the 100 hostages remaining in Gaza and create the optimal security situation to allow residents of border communities to return home.

He made the situational assessment alongside senior commanders, including Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman and Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram.

“We are dismantling Hamas and targeting its infrastructure and forces to ensure that there will never be another October 7,” Halevi said. “We are applying daily pressure on Hamas, driving it into greater distress, to secure the return of the 100 hostages—hopefully alive—and for those who are not, to give them a proper burial in Israel.”

The IDF designed its activities to ensure the safe return of Gaza border community residents.

“As residents return, our responsibility grows even greater—not smaller. It is our duty to establish a far stronger security framework, ensuring they can feel safe and secure here,” Halevy said.